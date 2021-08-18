Cancel
Buffalo Bills 53-man roster projection: Preseason Week 2

By Nick Wojton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UipvE_0bVHcFCL00

The Buffalo Bills took the field for the first time in an exhibition game last weekend against the Detroit Lions. The next preseason matchup vs. the Chicago Bears is now coming into the fold.

In that first outing, the stock of players shot up and down, all over the place. Before fully jumping into another preseason matchup, let’s get too far ahead of ourselves once more.

Here’s a 53-man roster projection for the Bills ahead of Week 2 in the preseason:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NUqa9_0bVHcFCL00
Bills quarterback Josh Allen. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Quarterbacks (2): Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky

Cuts: Davis Webb, Jake Fromm

Davis Webb turned some heads in the preseason opener with his skills under center. Jake Fromm saved the day with his bomb down the sideline.

Webb still will likely be an easy slide onto the practice squad, while Fromm has much more to do in the preseason if he’s going to warrant a roster spot. Both are practice squad candidates as of now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20dMJK_0bVHcFCL00
Bills running back Devin Singletary. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Running backs (4): Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, Matt Breida, Taiwan Jones

Cuts: Christian Wade, Antonio Williams

Singletary, Moss and even Breida should feature in the offense in 2021 based on this summer. Breida might not just be a healthy scratch on game day like previous No. 3 TJ Yeldon was as well.

Wade and Williams have a big ask to make the final roster. Wade will have his roster exception, at least.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v6axg_0bVHcFCL00
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Wide receiver (6): Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Jake Kumerow

Cuts: Marquez Stevenson, Duke Williams, Tanner Gentry, Brandon Powell, Lance Lenoir, Isaiah Hodgins

Many expected Hodgins to have an inside track, or to at least take some headlines, during training camp. Not so fast says Kumerow, who has been the talk of the town.

Kumerow has a good look at a roster spot considering his special teams prowess… and speaking of which, McKenzie also has an edge thanks to leading the race for the punt-returner job.

One name to watch now is Stevenson. He had done little during training camp, but he was on the receiving end of that big-time play from Fromm. If those keep coming, that’ll help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Q5oT_0bVHcFCL00
Tight end Dawson Knox (Gannett photo)

Tight ends (3): Dawson Knox, Tommy Sweeney, Jacob Hollister

Cuts: Nate Becker, Quintin Morris, Reggie Gilliam

Gilliam is a bubble player for his special teams work, but with additions at other positions this offseason, that can be replaced.

Hollister also has the position flexibility to play in the backfield like Gilliam did last season.

Sweeney returns from his COVID-19 issues, but now has been spotted in a walking boot. It remains to be seen how serious that is.

Morris might be a practice squad candidate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X7i9d_0bVHcFCL00
Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive line (9): Dion Dawkins, Cody Ford, Mitch Morse, Jon Feliciano, Daryl Williams, Ike Boettger, Spencer Brown, Tommy Doyle, Ryan Bates

Cuts: Bobby Hart, Jamil Douglas, Jordan Devey, Steven Gonzalez, Jack Anderson, Forrest Lamp

Bates has been kept around for his versatility for a couple of years now. No new added depth players have jumped him on the depth chart as of now.

In fact, the weakest link is probably Doyle. He struggled against the Lions and has during training camp as well. However, as a fifth-round rookie, the Bills will likely give him at least a year to try and adjust to the pro game. No one down the depth chart has done much to convince that they’re better than Doyle, either.

In fact, when Fromm was under center late against the Lions, he was put in a bad spot because of the O-line on… a lot of snaps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iWCx2_0bVHcFCL00
Bills rookie Greg Rousseau (Gannett photo)

Defensive line (11): Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham, A.J. Epenesa, Ed Oliver, Star Lotulelei, Justin Zimmer, Harrison Phillips, Efe Obada, Darryl Johnson Jr.

Cuts: Vernon Butler Jr., Mike Love, Bryan Cox Jr., Brandin Bryant, Treyvon Hester

Butler would be the most-surprising cut here. He hasn’t done much to talk about during camp thus far. He would also save the Bills north of $3.3 million on the salary cap if released. Obada on the other hand, is a standout.

Johnson would also be a bit of a surprise, as keeping that many edge defenders would be a head turner. But the Bills love him on special teams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bfVSG_0bVHcFCL00
Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Linebacker (5): Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano, A.J. Klein, Tyler Matakevich, Andre Smith

Cuts: Tyrel Dodson, Marquel Lee, Joe Giles-Harris, Tyrell Adams

Smith and Matakevich slide in as key special teamers, and then Dodson is on the outside looking in because of that. In addition, Smith and Matakevich played well defensively vs. the Lions.

Johnson being the 11th D-linemen forces Dodson off the roster. Although, Dodson listing as Buffalo’s backup to Tremaine Edmunds on their unofficially depth chart was interesting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cDsE7_0bVHcFCL00
Bills defensive back Levi Wallace (39). Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback (5): Tre’Davious White, Dane Jackson, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson, Siran Neal

Cuts: Olaijah Griffin, Nick McCloud, Cam Lewis, Rachad Wildgoose

As of now, the top-four is pretty settled and Wallace is edging out Jackson for the No. 2 cornerback spot. That continued against the Lions.

What began against Detroit was a pretty ugly go of it from Wildgoose. He was beaten up and needs to rebound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xXNLP_0bVHcFCL00
Bills strong safety Micah Hyde. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Safety (5): Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Jaquan Johnson, Damar Hamlin, Josh Thomas

Cuts: Tariq Thompson

Thomas has had some praise during training camp, and started off the preseason with a good showing against the Lions.

Keeping five safeties and five cornerbacks is admittedly pretty bold but Thomas looks like a worthy backup and Hamlin was solid on special teams. Such a scenario would mean multiple cornerbacks going on the practice squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KEKxW_0bVHcFCL00
Ike Boettger #65 celebrates with Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Specialists (3): Tyler Bass, Matt Haack, Reid Ferguson

Cuts: None

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

