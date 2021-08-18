LISTEN: How Serious is Rams OLB Leonard Floyd's Injury?

When you think of the Los Angeles Rams defense, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald are likely the first people to come to mind.

But teams that play the Rams might also want to keep an eye on another guy, pass rusher Leonard Floyd, who enjoyed a career year in his first season with the Rams in 2020.

Floyd, a former Top 10 selection in the 2016 NFL Draft, spent four years in Chicago but failed to live up to the expectations the team set for him and the two sides parted ways. A month later, Floyd joined the Rams and his career is now on an upward trajectory.

Floyd logged career-highs in sacks (10.5), tackles (55), tackles for loss (11), and quarterback hits (19) in his first year in Los Angeles.

His strong play was rewarded by the Rams with a four-year extension worth $64 million this offseason and Floyd has looked to show management why that money was well-spent.

Unfortunately, Floyd left practice on Monday with an ankle injury.

“It seems like it’s good, but we want to get a little further evaluation on it,” head coach Sean McVay said of Floyd's ankle.

If Floyd misses time, the crucial secret weapon for the Rams could put the team in some trouble.

On this episode of "Locked On Rams," host Sosa Kremenjas invites former host Brad Mader and breaks down the impact of Floyd's injury and talks about what they like and didn't like in the Rams' preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The duo also discusses the upcoming joint practices between the Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders, what to look out for in those practices, and the preview to the game in preseason Week 2 between these franchises.

Sosa deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Rams." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: SoFi Stadium Releases Statement on Preseason Brawl