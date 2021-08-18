Cancel
NFL

What's new with the Packers ahead of preseason matchup with Jets?

By Tyler Calvaruso
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Jets will search for their second win of the preseason on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Packers after a few practices with Green Bay.

New York’s second preseason matchup will serve as a good indicator of where Robert Saleh’s team is at with the beginning of the regular season quickly approaching. Zach Wilson looked good in his professional debut, but how will he fare against one of the better defenses in the NFC? Likewise, numerous position battles will spill over into the regular season, with the competition hotter than ever after Week 1 of the preseason.

What is new with Gang Green’s second preseason opponent, though? Here is a look at some of the additions and changes the Packers made during the offseason.

The Last Dance?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jpl1b_0bVHc9zE00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers’ contract situation has garnered plenty of attention throughout the offseason and there is a feeling in Green Bay that 2021 might be the final year the future Hall of Famer suits up for the Packers. If that winds up being the case, joint practices will be the final time the Jets see Rodgers donning green and yellow, as he will not play in their preseason matchup.

Two-headed monster in the backfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1evXud_0bVHc9zE00
Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK

Jamaal Williams left the Packers in free agency after a fruitful stint with the team, but Green Bay still boasts a dangerous backfield with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Jones re-upped with the Packers on a lucrative deal in free agency, while Dillon came on strong at the end of his rookie season and figures to take on somewhat of a larger workload in 2021.

Randall's return

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4egSfM_0bVHc9zE00
Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst brought one of Rodgers’ favorite targets back to Green Bay this offseason, acquiring Randall Cobb in a trade with the Texans. Cobb and Rodgers formed a dynamic duo in their respective primes, with Cobb catching 470 passes for 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns.

David's down

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itELn_0bVHc9zE00
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Packers will be without their best offensive lineman against the Jets, as David Bakhtiari is still rehabbing a torn ACL suffered at the end of the 2020 regular season. Bakhtiari will return at some point in 2021, but it won’t be in time to take a crack at containing Carl Lawson rushing off the edge.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

