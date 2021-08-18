Louis Vuitton’s Latest High Jewelry Collection Is Brought to You by the Letter V

Corset tops—long associated with Renaissance Faires, period films and prim Victorian fashions—are suddenly on the way to becoming the stand-out staple of this season’s wardrobe. Who would’ve thought that what was once considered an outdated, constrictive garment would be reclaimed as an article of self-expression for all genders? Our top picks for this fall implement classical details that have been remixed with contemporary touches: Vivienne Westwood added a functional zipper to hers, while LaQuan Smith’s dominatrix-esque take comes in a glossy red faux leather. For a combination of comfort and vintage flare, Molly Goddard presents a ruffled, shirred version. There’s even a particularly cheeky one for the dog lover: A cropped off-white version by Ashley Williams features a cotton-candy-colored poodle portrait, front and center. Paired any of these with loose, low-rise jeans or straight-leg leather trousers for a party-ready look with just the right amount of edge. Here, our top ten favorites of the moment.