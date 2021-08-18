Cancel
Purdin, MO

Serious Injury Accident Near Purdin

By Tom Tingerthal
kchi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA single-vehicle accident near Purdin Tuesday night left the driver with serious injuries. Twenty-two-year-old Alexander E Gerst of Browning was flown to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of serious injuries. According to the report, Gerst was southbound on Highway 5 and ran off the road, overcorrected and ran off the road again, drove through a fence, and struck a tree. He was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the accident.

