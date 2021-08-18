Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

COVID-19 suspected in death of Guardsman deployed at border

By Davis Winkie
Military Times
Military Times
 6 days ago
An Alabama National Guard soldier assigned to Joint Task Force-North at the nation’s southern border in Texas died Saturday approximately two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, Army Times has learned. The soldier had tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 2 and had to visit an emergency room in McAllen,...

Military Times

Military Times

ABOUT

Military Times is your trusted, independent voice for news about service members at home and deployed around the world.

 https://militarytimes.com
