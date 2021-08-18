Cancel
Environment

Temperatures continue to trend below average to finish the week.-Briana

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday brought an end to the heat wave, with cooler temperatures and a few sprinkles overnight into early Wednesday morning. An Air Quality Alert is in place to start the morning. Poor air quality is expected for your Wednedsay, as winds remain light and local wildfires continue to burn. Highs in the 80s today and to finish the week. Pleasant overnight temperatures in the 60s. A few clouds in the mix today along with the haze.

