Winston-salem, NC

Atrium, Wake Forest Baptist reveal new brand

By Lloyd Whittington
Triad Business Journal
 6 days ago
Triad area residents will soon see a new health care brand, with a familiar ring, emerge across the region. Wake Forest Baptist Health has now been rebranded as Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, a function of the combination of the health systems that took place in October 2020. The branding will first been seen in advertising and marketing, followed by signage and other branding across all locations over the next year.

www.bizjournals.com

Triad Business Journal

The Triad Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/triad
#Advertising And Marketing#Signage#Wake Forest University#Atrium Health
