When it comes to accessorizing, I am no stranger to jewelry. After working in the industry throughout my career, first on the brand side and then as an editor, I’ve learned to appreciate a nice bauble or two. But now that I’ve entered my thirties and have started to understand what I *actually* like wearing, I’ve streamlined my collection quite a bit over the last two years. Some are investment pieces and others are just lucky shopping finds that bring me joy whenever I look in the mirror and see them on my neck or ears. This season, however, I was inspired to buy myself a watch, which is arguably fall’s hottest must-have item.