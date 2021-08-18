Cancel
Franklin, LA

City of Franklin to Hold Live Virtual International Flag Raising Ceremony in Honor of Army Ranger

By Akemi Briggs
kadn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Franklin will be conducting a LIVE Virtual International Flag Raising Ceremony in honor of Army Ranger on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 12:30p.m. 2nd Lt. Edward V. Loustalot whom was the 1st American Solider to die in Nazi occupied Europe during World War II on August 19, 1942 in an effort to liberate France. The French government and its citizens have commemorated and memorialized Lt. Loustalot annually since August 19, 1946.

