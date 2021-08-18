Joshua Jackson Expertly Defended Jodie Turner-Smith for Proposing to Him
"For anybody who is freaked out by a woman claiming her own space, shut the f*ck up." During a July visit to The Tonight Show, Joshua Jackson told host Jimmy Fallon that he knew he was destined to marry wife Jodie Turner-Smith "the moment she asked me." He then explained that Turner-Smith popped the question on New Year's Eve during a vacation to Nicaragua—"it was very beautiful, incredibly romantic." And he wouldn't have wanted it any other way, despite having the people of the internet on his behind.hellogiggles.com
