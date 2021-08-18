Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Fabio Just Revealed His Unusual Secret to "Reversing the Aging Process"

By Lia Beck
Posted by 
Best Life
Best Life
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Becoming famous—at least by name—for being a romance novel cover star seems unlikely, but that's exactly what happened to Fabio Lanzoni in the '80s and '90s. Appearing on the cover of hundreds of books put Fabio in the spotlight, but he ended up riding the wave to TV and film appearances, spokesperson roles, and more. (Remember those I Can't Believe It's Not Butter ads?) Now, the height of Fabio's fame is decades in the past, and, in a new interview with People, he's opening up about his life today—including the unexpected beauty tip he believes is "reversing the aging process." Read on to find out what it is and why he swears by it.

bestlifeonline.com

Comments / 0

Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
5K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Fabio Lanzoni
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxygen Therapy#Decompression Sickness#Popular Science#Drugs#The Mayo Clinic#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebrities95.5 FM WIFC

Candles and curry: Ed Sheeran reveals details of his secret wedding

While he announced their engagement on Instagram in December of 2018, Ed Sheeran managed to keep his marriage to wife Cherry Seaborn in January of 2019 secret for months. But now he’s opening up about what the ultra-private ceremony was actually like. Appearing on the podcast Table Manners with Jessie...
Celebritiesnbcrightnow.com

Robin Wright reveals secret survival skills

Robin Wright has numerous survival skills and even knows how to skin a deer. The 55-year-old actress spent her childhood touring America and setting up camp in various States when on vacation with her parents Fred and Mary. Robin learned how to erect a tent, chop wood and even hunt...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Netflix star Christina Applegate shocks fans with devastating health update

Christina Applegate shocked her fans on Tuesday after revealing the devastating news that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The star of hit Netflix show Dead to Me shared her heartbreaking health update on Twitter, posting: "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey."
CelebritiesTelegraph

Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé's make-up artist reveals his secret red carpet must haves

He’s been working behind the scenes with Beyoncé for over a decade and has become an industry phenomenon, creating looks for the world’s most iconic women from Naomi Campbell to JLo and Celine Dion. But of all the boundless styles he has created, (think: Beyoncé's metallic coated honey-kissed look at the Super Bowl 2016 or Karlie Kloss' bold, classic red lip at the Met Gala in the same year) it's the make-up artist's way with skin that makes him so sought after.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Martine McCutcheon finally reveals her major 'secret'

Martine McCutcheon's big secret is out! The 45-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to share some major news with her fans - and they couldn't have been happier for the star. Mum-of-one Martine has been causing quite a stir online in recent months, with followers noting her slender and...
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

The Biggest Secrets Of Fast Electronic Dance Music Revealed

When it comes to the style of fast electronic dance music everyone has their ideas on what is the ultimate. The reality is that there are just so many different styles and genres within this electronic music that it would probably take pages to write about all of them. Instead, I will talk about two main categories of electronic dance music and what one you like the best. Hopefully by the time you’re done reading this article, you will have some great ideas about what style you would like to be involved in.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Ant Anstead Addresses His Romance with Renee Zellweger, Reveals They 'Kept It Secret for a While'

Ant Anstead is acknowledging his relationship with Renee Zellweger for the first time publicly — but he's remaining tight-lipped about the details of their romance. The reality TV host joined his Celebrity IOU: Joyride co-host, Cristy Lee, on a visit to E!'s Daily Pop on Wednesday, where he was asked about the Oscar-winning actress. The duo met while filming Zellweger's episode of the Discovery+ series.
MusicGuitar Player

Johnny A. Reveals His Live Looping Secrets

Johnny A. built his reputation on taste, tone and chops. And if you ever have a chance to see his live looping act, don’t miss it. He’ll change your idea about what’s possible with an electric guitar. But seriously: Johnny A.? Looping? “There’s more to the act than just looping,”...
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
Miami, FLMiami Herald

‘Fully Moderna vaccinated’: Miami businesswoman diagnosed with breakthrough COVID

Local businesswoman Loren Ridinger shared some unfortunate but altogether too common news on Thursday: She had a breakthrough case of coronavirus. “Why you should get vaccinated,” wrote the Market America/Shop.com mogul. “I was fully Moderna vaccinated and was told I have COVID yesterday. I have been incredibly safe, always mask but yet still exposed and got COVID four months after my vaccine.”
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Dietsspring.org.uk

A Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A drink that supports weight loss with healthy nutrients that the body needs. People who drink more milk lose twice as much weight, research finds. As little as two-thirds of a glass of milk could increase weight loss by 10 pounds. Over the six months of the study, milk drinkers...
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Weight LossPosted by
Distractify

Tiffany From '90 Day Fiance' Is Going Through Her Own Weight Loss Journey

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6 tell-all. Part 1 of the Season 6 tell-all for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is full of all of the drama viewers live for. So it comes as no surprise to fans when Tiffany Franco reveals she decided to get weight loss surgery like her co-star Angela Deem. Fans watched Angela's weight loss journey all season, from the days before she had a gastric sleeve procedure, until weeks after.

Comments / 0

Community Policy