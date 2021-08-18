Fabio Just Revealed His Unusual Secret to "Reversing the Aging Process"
Becoming famous—at least by name—for being a romance novel cover star seems unlikely, but that's exactly what happened to Fabio Lanzoni in the '80s and '90s. Appearing on the cover of hundreds of books put Fabio in the spotlight, but he ended up riding the wave to TV and film appearances, spokesperson roles, and more. (Remember those I Can't Believe It's Not Butter ads?) Now, the height of Fabio's fame is decades in the past, and, in a new interview with People, he's opening up about his life today—including the unexpected beauty tip he believes is "reversing the aging process." Read on to find out what it is and why he swears by it.bestlifeonline.com
Comments / 0