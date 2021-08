In December 2017 ‘The Derwael/Fenton’ was added to the Code of Points for the uneven bars by the International Gymnastics Federation. The element was first performed by Fenton and Belgian gymnast Nina Derwael at the 2017 World Championships in Montreal, QC, Canada. It’s a powerful technique that involves crossing hands as they catch and release the high bar while twisting in mid-air. Now the move is in the gymnastics code of points, so others can replicate it and be awarded points for it in their routines – It is a great “honor” bestowed on you. Tell us more about this?