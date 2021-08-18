2021 Freedom Ride: What Can the Past Teach Us?

(Photo by Sergio España) On July 19th, civil rights leaders, religious officials, activists, and elected officials embarked on a “Freedom Ride” which took them from Annapolis to Ocean City. This summer’s Freedom Ride was intended to call back to the 1960s Freedom Rides, which pointed out racial inequities and opposed white supremacy. The purpose of the 2021 Freedom Ride was to point out racism on Maryland’s Eastern Shore both from the past and present.