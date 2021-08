HOUGHTON — This summer in Baraga, Houghton, and Keweenaw counties, Superior Alliance for Independent Living, Disability Network of the Upper Peninsula (SAIL), the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) – Michigan Rehabilitation Services (MRS), and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) partnered together to provide paid work-based learning experiences for local area youth living who identify living with a disability. It can often be challenging for a student to identify potential career fields that match his/her interests and abilities, especially for students living with a disability and/or those who have little to no work experience. This work-based learning program provided the opportunity for these students to learn appropriate work skills in a supportive environment. All work sites consisted of three or more students and a job mentor who worked alongside them and provided feedback and guidance throughout the program. The program allows students to network with community agencies and professionals in hopes of gaining references and awareness of potential job opportunities. This program also busts myths of the amount of work students with disabilities can perform and employers’ perspectives of what it means to hire or work with someone with a disability. It allows students to gain insight and explore the type of work they may want to pursue in the future. All of these benefits of the program help ensure students can be successful when they transition into the workforce after high school.