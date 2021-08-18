Prep Work Begins Ahead of I-43 North-South Construction
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will begin preparatory work ahead of the upcoming 14-mile, I-43 North-South reconstruction project in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties. This preliminary work consists of rehabilitating segments of roadway shoulders between County Line Road and WIS 60, along with temporarily widening a small portion of the freeway near the county line to allow for traffic shifts during next year’s construction.urbanmilwaukee.com
