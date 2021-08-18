Twitter Can't Stop Talking About This Chopped Mystery Ingredient
Fans of "Chopped" likely tuned into the Season 50 tournament finale of "Playing with Fire: Hog Heaven" when it recently aired on the Food Network. During the episode, the four live-fire cooks battled it out with pork-filled baskets to potentially win $25,000. But the meat items that were in the basket were far from what anyone expected, including one item in particular. Apparently, one round included bologna salad as the mystery ingredient and fans of the show have a lot of thoughts on that item.www.mashed.com
