Twitter Can't Stop Talking About This Chopped Mystery Ingredient

It's always frustrating to try to understand the logistics behind the decisions made by large chains. Sure they don't always have a direct impact on the consumer, but when it comes to removing a treasured item from the inventory, it can be enough to irritate even the most easy-going client. Thankfully, items do come back into rotation, as is often the case with Aldi's products. The large discount supermarket chain seems to know that customers will be even more eager to purchase their favorite articles after they've been absent for a while. Perhaps the chain is toying with the notion that absence makes the heart grow fonder.