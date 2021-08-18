Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Twitter Can't Stop Talking About This Chopped Mystery Ingredient

By Molly Harris
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fans of "Chopped" likely tuned into the Season 50 tournament finale of "Playing with Fire: Hog Heaven" when it recently aired on the Food Network. During the episode, the four live-fire cooks battled it out with pork-filled baskets to potentially win $25,000. But the meat items that were in the basket were far from what anyone expected, including one item in particular. Apparently, one round included bologna salad as the mystery ingredient and fans of the show have a lot of thoughts on that item.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salad#Food Drink#The Food Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Strange Thing Guy Fieri Does To Every DDD Restaurant He Visits

You don't have to be a resident of Flavortown to know who Guy Fieri is. The spikey-haired restauranteur has been a staple on the Food Network since he won "Next Food Network Star" in 2006, and a year later his hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" premiered (via Guy Fieri's website). The program colloquially known as DDD has put the spotlight on more than 1,275 restaurants around the world that serve up all kinds of food from classic diner fare to unique, international cuisine (via Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives Locations).
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Unexpected Reason People Can't Stop Talking About Chrissy Teigen's New French Fry Movie

"Our delicious letter of love has arrived on @peacocktv!!," Chrissy Teigen posted on Instagram on August 10, barely able to contain her excitement about the release that day of "Fries! The Movie," a documentary by Anthony Bourdain's production company, Zero Point Zero, in collaboration with Teigen's Huntley Productions (via Variety). "And I'm a producer so if I get an actual award for eating French fries with [chef and close friend of Bordain], @ericripert and watching footage of hot oil, u guys can all be inspired to also follow your dreams" (via Instagram).
Food & Drinksnickiswift.com

People Can't Stop Talking About The Controversial Woka-Cola Commercial

Many viewers are pretty surprised by the satirical "Always Woka-Cola: It's the Real Thing" commercial that debuted in July and is aimed at skewering Coca-Cola. The commercial starts out as a parody of the soda brand's famous "Hilltop" television spot. "Just drink Coke/ The road to obesity," a voice sings as footage of a child pouring cola into a cup is shown. "At Coke, we say we're woke / We sell drinks, that have smoke," the song continues. An image of a kid doubled over in stomach pain is shown, along with a person injecting insulin into their stomach. "Diabetes is here to stay / That's a real thing," is heard during the Woka-Cola jingle. Yup, it's pretty jarring. But its heart is in the right place?
YogaPosted by
Mashed

Instagram Is Losing It Over Marcela Valladolid's Amazing Beach Pose Photo

Celebrity chef and cookbook author Marcela Valladolid is a big fan of yoga. She told the Food Network that being consistent with her yoga sessions every week has helped her in many ways. "I fell in love with yoga when I noticed I had more energy during the day and slept profoundly at night. Due to my work schedule, I don't practice as much as I would like, but whenever I'm home I make time for it," she said.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

We Can't Stop Thinking About These 8 Bold, Printed Outfits Celebrities Wore This Week

This past week, there was a common theme among our best dressed celebrity looks: all of them featured some sort of bold print. Let's start off with Joey King, who has been doing press for her upcoming Netflix movie The Kissing Booth 3. The actress, who was styled by Jared Eng, chose a bold red checkered dress by Rowen Rose paired with chunky D&G combat boots and black gloves by Gaspar Gloves. Disney breakout star Avantika also opted for a red-and-white number while promoting her film Spin.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

TikTok Can't Stop Talking About This Unsettling 'Raw Chicken' Cake

Crafty chefs who have made a social media splash making hyper-realistic cakes have rolled fondant to thank for giving them a new reason to bake. The ingredient, which is made out of different sugars to which gelatin and glycerin is added, is the culinary equivalent of play-doh, according to Bob's Red Mill, which probably makes it more fun to play with than it is to consume.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Alex Guarnaschelli Would Hate To Be Given This Chopped Ingredient

Food Network's hit cooking competition series "Chopped" is hardly known for being easy. Sure, many of the "Chopped" competitors are seasoned chefs that have spent plenty of time in the kitchen, but there's no amount of experience that could prepare you for what you might find inside the dreaded mystery basket. Per Cheat Sheet, contestants have faced some seriously odd ingredients throughout the years, including dried fermented scallops, reindeer pâté, and fiddlehead ferns, yet somehow, they're almost always able to incorporate them into an incredible dish for the panel of judges to try.
TV & Videosmashed.com

Twitter Can't Believe This Pirate Cake Didn't Win On Buddy Vs Duff

If there's anything pop culture loves, it's picking sides. Whether it's team Edward or team Jacob, Marvel or DC, Coke or Pepsi ... you get the idea. Well, the same can be said for Food Network's "Buddy vs Duff," where two of the most beloved pastry chefs on TV face off in week-to-week challenges. While it's all in good fun, it doesn't stop viewers from debating the winner of each episode's competition — even when the on-screen judges have already ruled.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Good News For Fans Of Aldi's Popular Frozen Burritos

It's always frustrating to try to understand the logistics behind the decisions made by large chains. Sure they don't always have a direct impact on the consumer, but when it comes to removing a treasured item from the inventory, it can be enough to irritate even the most easy-going client. Thankfully, items do come back into rotation, as is often the case with Aldi's products. The large discount supermarket chain seems to know that customers will be even more eager to purchase their favorite articles after they've been absent for a while. Perhaps the chain is toying with the notion that absence makes the heart grow fonder.
TV & Videosmashed.com

Who Duff Goldman Says Really Eats The Leftover Cake From Buddy Vs Duff

A Roman soldier riding in a horse-drawn chariot. A haunted pirate ship covered in skeletons. A giant flower patch with enormous bugs. These are just a few of the epic cakes crafted by baking titans Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman on their Food Network show "Buddy vs. Duff." Just thinking of the hours of labor and pounds upon pounds of eggs, butter, sugar, and flour that the show requires is enough to make your head spin. So, what actually happens to these edible works of art once they're revealed and judged?
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Pesto Eggs Recipe

If you're looking for a way to spice up your egg game, then we have a recipe that's perfect for you. These pesto eggs are great for breakfast but you can also serve them for lunch — and they're totally unique. While many people love to put a fried egg over avocado toast, we think that adding pesto to the eggs over a plain piece of crispy toast is just as good. In fact, our mouths are watering just thinking about it. Recipe developer Kristen Carli whipped up this impressive dish that aims to please.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

TikTok Is Divided On This Five Guys Cheeseburger Hack

Frustrated with the $11 they had to pay Five Guys for a bacon burger, TikTok user @fast.mind stumbled upon a menu combination that they just had to share. What you do, they explained, is order a grilled cheese, add a patty to that grilled cheese, as well as the other ingredients you typically desire, and let the employee add up your savings. In this case, the TikToker added bacon and paid just $8 for what normally costs $11.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

These Godiva Products Still Use The Founder's Recipe

Anyone with a sweet tooth has a hard time resisting Godiva chocolates. Knowing that some of the company's recipes include those created by the original founder and date back to the brand's start in 1926 makes the candies even more tempting (via Godiva). This proves even more impressive, considering that many of Godiva's recipes have come and gone.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Ali Khan Has Never Eaten At These Popular Fast Food Chicken Chains

Alton Brown has been shaking up the foodie world with his relatable and sometimes controversial #CulinaryTruths, and recently, Ali Khan decided to get in on the action. However, instead of sharing an unpopular-to-some opinion about a dish or ingredient, the "Cheap Eats" host fessed up to some personal truths regarding the fast food eateries in his dining repertoire, or rather, the ones that haven't yet made their way onto it. Fair warning: What you're about to read is slightly startling, so you may want to sit down.
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Mashed

Giada De Laurentiis Made This Dessert To Give Guests At Her Wedding

Have you heard of Giada De Laurentiis? If you're a frequent reader of the site, you most likely have: We've covered everything from how the Food Network star got her big break to her cooking show parody to her Los Angeles home. The television host and cookbook author rose to fame in 2003, when her first series, "Everyday Italian," premiered on Food Network. She's gone on to host many more cooking shows, from "Giada at Home" to "Giada in Italy."

Comments / 0

Community Policy