Hot and humid on the way again. At least it is calm today and the next couple of days. By that I mean a lot of times you get conditions like this and thunderstorms, potentially, become a big part of the forecast discussion. This heatwave that dynamic is not part of the outlook. Matter of fact it is not until Friday afternoon when a weak cold front sags into the Mid-Atlantic that we even lean in that direction. So if you are looking for a “glass half full, not half empty” scenario that is the hook. And frankly big one it is.