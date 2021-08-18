Police investigate alleged racist hate crime in Blackpool’s game with Coventry

Lancashire Police is investigating an allegation of racism towards a Coventry player at Blackpool on Tuesday (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Archive)

Lancashire Police is investigating an alleged racist hate crime during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackpool and Coventry

The alleged incident, which Coventry personnel reported hearing from an individual in the West Stand at Bloomfield Road, occurred in and around the 69th minute of Tuesday’s game.

“Blackpool Football Club can confirm that it is assisting Lancashire Police in investigating an allegation of racism towards a Coventry City player at last night’s match at Bloomfield Road,” read a Seasiders’ statement.

“Anyone with information to support the Lancashire Police investigation is asked to call 101 or email 2092@lancashire.police.uk quoting log 1029 of August 17. Alternatively, you can report online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

“The club adopts a zero-tolerance policy on all forms of discrimination and will take the strongest possible action should any individual be found guilty of such abhorrent behaviour.”

Coventry said in their own statement: “It was reported a racist comment was made by a fan towards a Coventry City player taking a throw-in close to the dugout during the second half.

“An investigation is underway and enquiries ongoing, and we will not make any further comment regarding this incident at this time.

“Coventry City strongly condemns all forms of racism and discrimination, and we as a club will continue to do everything we can to stamp racism and discrimination out of the game and society.”

Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres scored on the stroke of half-time as Coventry won the game 1-0.