Animals available for adoption

Not to ruin cute herbivores for you, but it turns out the Aldabra giant tortoise knows how to hunt. Scientists just published the first video evidence of a giant tortoise hunting, killing, and eating a baby bird on Frégate Island in the Seychelles. As you can see below, the footage shows a tern chick (a kind of seabird) that’s fallen out of a tree and ended up on a log. Slowly, a tortoise approaches, mouth agape, pushing the chick back toward the end of the branch. The bird tries to defend itself by pecking at the tortoise’s face and flapping its wings, to no avail. Eventually, the reptile latches onto the chick’s head, killing it instantly. Its limp body tumbles off the log and the tortoise swallows it whole. (Sadly, that eating bit wasn’t caught on film—or maybe luckily, for the squeamish.)