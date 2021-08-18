Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Animals available for adoption

By Tom Jackson
Sandusky Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAX — Meet Jax! This cute young guy is just a year old and ready for his forever family. Jax is a Beagle/Min-Pin and is really calm for a puppy. He is house trained and enjoys the company of kids, cats and other dogs. J. ISLA and IZZY — Next...

sanduskyregister.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Dog#Puppies#Jax#Meet Jax#Isla Izzy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Dothan, ALDothan Eagle

Animal Tracks: Adoptable cats at PetSmart

Due to the increase in COVID-19, the Dothan Animal Shelter is currently closed to the public as a precaution, but there are shelter cats available for adoption at PetSmart in Dothan. To find out more about these or other animals, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Ask about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities...
San Diego, CANBC San Diego

Adopt These Animals and #ClearTheShelters, San Diego!

These are the animals looking for a forever home in San Diego County. Are you ready to add a new four-legged member to your family?. New to adoption? Click here to learn more about things like costs and best techniques of being a loving owner. Each year, NBC and Telemundo...
Sandusky Register

A fun day on the Goodtime

SANDUSKY — On Aug. 16, Sandusky Recreation hosted its inaugural Kids Cruise on the Goodtime I, which docks at Jackson Street Pier. "The recreation program participants that were able to attend the event were treated to a great evening out on Sandusky Bay," according to a city statement. Kids enjoyed pizza, played games danced and took in the sights while on the ferry.
AnimalsWired

So Hey Here’s a Tortoise Hunting and Eating a Baby Bird

Not to ruin cute herbivores for you, but it turns out the Aldabra giant tortoise knows how to hunt. Scientists just published the first video evidence of a giant tortoise hunting, killing, and eating a baby bird on Frégate Island in the Seychelles. As you can see below, the footage shows a tern chick (a kind of seabird) that’s fallen out of a tree and ended up on a log. Slowly, a tortoise approaches, mouth agape, pushing the chick back toward the end of the branch. The bird tries to defend itself by pecking at the tortoise’s face and flapping its wings, to no avail. Eventually, the reptile latches onto the chick’s head, killing it instantly. Its limp body tumbles off the log and the tortoise swallows it whole. (Sadly, that eating bit wasn’t caught on film—or maybe luckily, for the squeamish.)
Sandusky Register

Hop on down to Horts

SANDUSKY — Even though he’s only 28, Kevin Thomas already achieved his retirement plan of owning a bar and restaurant. “It has always been my end goal,” said Thomas, who's owned businesses in other sectors. “I love entertaining and making people laugh, alleviating real-world stress for people. And with this new bar and grill, I feel like I can do that.”
Fresno Bee

México vaccinates Pikachu, superheroes and a unicorn

Pikachu, Batman, Winnie the Pooh and a unicorn queued under a tent in the south of México City last Thursday to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Under a yellow suit, long ears and the unmistakable red cheeks of the most popular Pokémon, Roberto took the plunge to get a jab, despite his fears.
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

All smiles at back-to-school rally

SANDUSKY — Locals hosted a back-to-school rally for Sandusky-area children Saturday at Lions Park in Sandusky. After receiving school supplies at no cost, kids could partake in Olympic-style games, and all attendees enjoyed free food. "We also had a host of vendors who participated," said event organizer DeShyra Reed, noting...
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

An inside look at 'Between the Lines'

SANDUSKY — Nothing is out of bounds when referencing Carrington Arts’ newest exhibit. Titled “Between the Lines,” the downtown Sandusky gallery’s third show of 2021 premieres Friday. Painting the picture. Marsha Carrington, owner of the gallery named after her, gave a preview of what attendees can expect:. It’s a really...
Española, NMRio Grande Sun

Adoption Fees Waived at Animal Shelter

The Española Valley Humane Society will participate during the week of Aug. 16 to 22 in and “empty the Shelters” adoption event at 108 Hamm Parkway, off Lower San Pedro Road in Española. During the event adoption fees are waived for adult cats (6 months and older), senior dogs (7...
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Volunteers Have Cats Available For Adoption

OCEAN COUNTY – Local volunteers run shelters for cats and kittens looking for a good home. Jennings, pictured here, is a precious girl good with other cats and dogs looking for her forever home. Please put an app on this beautiful girl! To start the application process, visit Calling All Cats on Facebook.
PetsSandusky Register

Cats available for adoption

ALEX — This big handsome boy has just hit his one year anniversary with us and we don't know why! He is a playful, sweet, confident tomcat. As much as we love him, we want him to find his forever home and get out of here. VELMA — This one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy