Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parker, CO

Parker Farmers Market brings food and fun to Mainstreet

By Elliott Wenzler ewenzler@coloradocommunitymedia.com
centennialcitizen.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents of Parker and beyond enjoyed some cloud cover as they explored the stalls of the town’s farmers market Aug. 15. The weekly market has more than 100 vendors including four vegetable growers and three Western Slope fruit growers. Other things sold by vendors include bouquets, cutting boards, steaks, houseplants, kettle corn, burritos and pastries. Many of the booths are represented by local businesses from the Parker area.

centennialcitizen.net

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parker, CO
Business
Parker, CO
Government
City
Parker, CO
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Parker, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Pastries#Food Drink#Parker Farmers Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House approves John Lewis voting rights measure

The House approved the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on Tuesday in a party-line vote, kicking the legislation to the Senate — where it faces longer odds of passage. The bill was approved 219-212, with zero Republicans voting for it. “Nothing is more fundamental to our democracy than...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...

Comments / 2

Community Policy