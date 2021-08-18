Parker Farmers Market brings food and fun to Mainstreet
Residents of Parker and beyond enjoyed some cloud cover as they explored the stalls of the town’s farmers market Aug. 15. The weekly market has more than 100 vendors including four vegetable growers and three Western Slope fruit growers. Other things sold by vendors include bouquets, cutting boards, steaks, houseplants, kettle corn, burritos and pastries. Many of the booths are represented by local businesses from the Parker area.centennialcitizen.net
