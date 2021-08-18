Cancel
Economy

Atrium, Wake Forest Baptist reveal new brand

By Lloyd Whittington
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTriad area residents will soon see a new health care brand, with a familiar ring, emerge across the region. Wake Forest Baptist Health has now been rebranded as Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, a function of the combination of the health systems that took place in October 2020. The branding will first been seen in advertising and marketing, followed by signage and other branding across all locations over the next year.

