Hiring from within, Cleveland Institute of Art appoints college VP (and rocker) Kathryn Heidemann to succeed Grafton Nunes as president in 2022

AKRON, Ohio – Tipped and Waxed Nail Nook and Fat T’s Cookies are two businesses looking to settle down in Akron with the help of the city’s Rubber City Match program. The establishments were among 20 winning businesses announced in the second round of the program, which offers businesses resources and support to grow and prosper while boosting Akron’s neighborhood retail zones. Some 80 percent of the winning businesses are Black-owned, and 75 percent are woman-owned, according to the city. But no preference was given to minority-owned businesses, according to Heather Roszczyk, innovation and entrepreneurship advocate for the city’s Office of Integrated Development.