Hiring from within, Cleveland Institute of Art appoints college VP (and rocker) Kathryn Heidemann to succeed Grafton Nunes as president in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After reaching as far as Boston to hire Grafton Nunes as its president 11 years ago, the Cleveland Institute of Art is hiring his successor from within. The board of directors of the four-year independent art college announced Wednesday that it has appointed Kathryn Heidemann, CIA’s vice president of academic affairs and dean of faculty since 2019, to succeed Nunes on July 1, 2022.www.cleveland.com
