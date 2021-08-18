STEM School Highlands Ranch fills all but 2 positions for start of school
After having nearly 30 staff vacancies at the start of summer, STEM School Highlands Ranch filled all but two positions before the start of the 2020-21 school year. In May, STEM parents expressed concern over the continued loss of teaching staff during the school year and when summer started. In total, the Douglas County School District charter school had 29 open positions heading into summer.centennialcitizen.net
Comments / 0