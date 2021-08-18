Cancel
Minnesota State

MN State Fair says it won’t require vaccines or masks. Here’s why.

By Nick Ferraro
Pioneer Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota State Fair announced Wednesday that it will encourage — but not mandate — COVID-19 vaccines. Masks will also (mostly) not be required. Fair general manager Jerry Hammer said they “seriously considered” vaccine and mask mandates, but decided against them because of the likely challenges around back-ups at gates and enforcement. Instead, Fair leaders note how the event is primarily outside, which reduces COVID spread, and urge visitors to follow Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, such as getting vaccinated, social distancing and mask-wearing for those over 2 years of age. Attending at non-peak times, such as a weekday, is also encouraged by the Fair.

