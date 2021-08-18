Cancel
How the Pandemic Rapidly Transformed the Slow-Moving Telco Industry

By Ariel Shapira
MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the onset of the Covid-19, telcos in Europe were consolidating, shoring up their assets in the years leading up to the pandemic and investing boatloads of cash into 5G. Yet investors found little to no value in their stock or company valuations, as Financial Times reported. They had expected the remote world to boost their revenues and bring them the riches of El Dorado, but the expectation did not manifest as anticipated. Instead, consumers, who became fastidious savers, expected more services for the same buck they had been giving to telcos before the pandemic struck. The new demands forced telcos to readapt to the new reality, and it forced them to digitally transform even more rapidly.

