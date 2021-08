There is truth in wine — and good company. Just ask Danielle Kuzinich, a half San Francisco, half Houston resident who is the proprietor of a unique FiDi wine bar called the San Francisco Wine Society. She founded the business in 2020, taking over the former home of The Hidden Vine, and is making its mark on the city’s map of convivial establishments. Danielle is also the recipient of the national design competition “Taking Care of Business” sponsored by CB2 and its parent company, Crate & Barrel. And her business received a glowing writeup from Eater SF highlighting their sophisticated yet approachable wine offerings and opulent parklet. I sat down with Danielle to chat about her journey through the wine world, the challenges of running a business and the heartaches of wallpapering.