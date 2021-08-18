CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.