River's Edge Hospital: Stay healthy and help reduce spread
At the end of May, Minnesotan’s rejoiced, as many of the COVID-19 protocols put into place expired and lives started getting back to a pre-COVID feel. Today, as we near the start of the school year, we are hearing about the Delta variant, a highly transmittable form of the COVID-19 virus that is pushing the number of COVID cases up in Minnesota and across the country. It is up to us to do what we can to reduce the spread of this virus.www.southernminn.com
