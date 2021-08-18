Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)
Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,353 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
