Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Taliban Co-Founder Baradar Greeted By Well-Wishers After Ending 20-Year Afghanistan Exile

By Mary Ellen Cagnassola
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban 's top political leader, emerged from a 20-year exile this week, landing Tuesday in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar, the birthplace of the Islamic movement that he co-founded in the mid-1990s.

Baradar was welcomed back by an enthusiastic throng of well-wishers upon arrival in a Qatari government aircraft. Taliban officials said they want an "inclusive, Islamic" government, claiming they have shifted their extreme conservative policies since seizing power in the 1990s.

Baradar spent decades fighting the U.S. and its allies before signing a landmark peace agreement with the Trump administration. Now, he is expected to act as a central figure in negotiations between the Taliban and officials from the Afghan government that the militants ousted in a rapid takeover of the country.

In his first public comment since the capture of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, Baradar said he was surprised by the Taliban's triumph and that "it was never expected that we will have victory in Afghanistan."

For more reporting from the Associated Press, see below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46dnll_0bVHSwQI00

But many remain skeptical, and all eyes are now on Baradar, who has said little about how the group will govern but has proven pragmatic in the past.

Baradar's biography charts the arc of the Taliban's journey from an Islamic militia that battled warlords during the civil war in the 1990s, ruled the country in accordance with a strict interpretation of Islamic law and then waged a two-decade insurgency against the U.S. His experience also sheds light on the Taliban's complicated relationship with neighboring Pakistan.

Baradar is the only surviving Taliban leader to have been personally appointed deputy by the late Taliban commander Mullah Mohammed Omar, giving Baradar near-legendary status within the movement. And he is far more visible than the Taliban's current supreme leader, Maulawi Hibatullah Akhunzada, who is believed to be in hiding in Pakistan and only releases occasional statements.

Baradar, who is in his early 50s, was born in the southern Uruzgan province. Like others who would eventually become Taliban leaders, he joined the ranks of the CIA- and Pakistan-backed mujahideen to fight against the Soviet Union during its decadelong occupation of the country that ended in 1989.

In the 1990s, the country slid into civil war, with rival mujahideen battling one another and carving out fiefdoms. Warlords set up brutal protection rackets and checkpoints in which their forces shook down travelers to fund their military activities.

In 1994, Mullah Omar, Baradar and others founded the Taliban, which means religious students. The group mainly consisted of clerics and young, pious men, many of whom had been driven from their homes and had known only war. Their unsparing interpretation of Islam unified their ranks and set them apart from the notoriously corrupt warlords.

Baradar fought alongside Mullah Omar as he led the Taliban through its seizure of power in 1996 and its return to an insurgency following the 2001 U.S.-led invasion.

During the group's 1996-2001 rule, the president and governing council were based in Kabul. But Baradar spent most of his time in Kandahar, the spiritual capital of the Taliban, and did not have an official government role.

The U.S. invaded Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks, which had been planned and carried out by Osama bin Laden's al-Qaida while it was sheltering under Taliban rule. Baradar, Omar and other Taliban leaders fled into neighboring Pakistan.

In the ensuing years, the Taliban was able to organize a potent insurgency based in rugged and semi-autonomous tribal areas along the border. Baradar was arrested in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi in 2010 in a joint raid by the CIA and Pakistan's counterterrorism forces.

At the time, he had been making peace overtures to Afghanistan's then-President Hamid Karzai, but the U.S. was bent on military victory and it appeared that Pakistan wanted to ensure control over any political process. Baradar's removal empowered more radical leaders within the Taliban who were less open to diplomacy.

Karzai later confirmed the overtures to AP and said he had twice asked the Americans and the Pakistanis to free Baradar but was rebuffed. Baradar refused an offer of release in 2013, apparently because the U.S. and Pakistan conditioned it on his cooperation.

Karzai, who is now involved in talks with the Taliban about shaping the next government, could once again find himself negotiating with Baradar.

By 2018, the Taliban had seized effective control over much of Afghanistan's countryside. The Trump administration, looking for a way out of America's longest war, persuaded Pakistan to release Baradar that year and began pursuing peace talks with the Taliban.

Baradar led the Taliban's negotiating team in Qatar through several rounds of those talks, culminating in a February 2020 peace agreement. He also met with then-U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo .

Under the deal, the Taliban agreed to halt attacks on international forces and prevent Afghanistan from again becoming a haven for terror groups in return for a full U.S. withdrawal, now planned for the end of the month.

Last week, the Taliban pushed into the country's cities, seizing nearly all of the country in matter of days and then rolled virtually unopposed into the capital, Kabul.

Wearing a black turban and vest over a white robe, the bespectacled Baradar looked straight into the camera.

"Now comes the test," he said. "We must meet the challenge of serving and securing our nation, and giving it a stable life going forward."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Oc2s_0bVHSwQI00

Comments / 0

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
541K+
Followers
56K+
Post
592M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamid Karzai
Person
Mike Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Cia#Qatari#The Associated Press#Cia#Mujahideen#Al Qaida#Ap#Americans#Pakistanis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
Related
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Team Trump struggles to defend former president's Taliban deal

There was a curious moment on CBS's "Face the Nation" yesterday in which Major Garrett asked Nikki Haley whether the Trump administration's 2020 deal with the Taliban "set in motion what we're seeing now" in Afghanistan. The former ambassador to the United Nations apparently didn't like the question. "You know,...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Taliban executes Afghan Police Chief

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 22 (ANI): Video footage has emerged of what appears to be an Afghan police chief being brutally executed by the Taliban after he surrendered to the group. A video posted circulated on Twitter appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, who headed the police in Bagdhis province in...
Worldbirminghamnews.net

Taliban extend amnesty to Ashraf Ghani, Amrullah Saleh

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 23 (ANI): Taliban have extended amnesty to ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Afghan former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, senior Taliban leader Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani said. Speaking to Geo News on Sunday, Haqqani, a and Haqqani Network leader who has been put in charge of Kabul security,...
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Men from Afghanistan’s secret gay community say they are living through a ‘nightmare’ and fear that the Taliban will execute them at any moment

Several gay Afghans spoke to Insider and described how they live in fear of their life after the Taliban’s victory. The Taliban plans to implement a radical interpretation of Sharia law, making homosexuality punishable by death. One Afghan activist predicted gay people in Afghanistan would be “weeded out and exterminated”...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
U.S. Politicsdallassun.com

Taliban wants ties with all countries, including US

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 21 (ANI): Taliban on Saturday declared that they intend to have economic and trade ties with all countries around the world, including the US. "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants diplomatic and trade ties with all countries, particularly with the United States of America," the group's co-founder and deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said in a Twitter posting today, according to Xinhua News Agency.
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Former Afghan Vice President Says He Doesn’t Want The Country To Become Talibanistan

Former Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who proclaimed himself last Tuesday as Afghanistan’s interim president, declared in an exclusive interview with the network. India Today that the country rejects the dictatorship and affirmed that conversations are being held with the Taliban * and that the resistance against the insurgent group is strong.
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Afghanistan's female pop star Aryana Sayeed escapes

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 20 (ANI): Afghanistan's biggest female pop star Aryana Sayeed on Thursday confirmed her escape after the Taliban takeover of Kabul city. "I am well and alive and after a couple of unforgettable nights, I have reached Doha, Qatar and am awaiting my eventual flight back home to Istanbul," Sayeed told her 1.3 million Instagram followers.
WorldNew York Post

Taliban co-founder Baradar arrives in Kabul, reportedly eyes presidency

Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Kabul on Saturday to start talks aimed at setting up a new Afghan government, Reuters reported. Some observers suggest Baradar, who was arrested in Pakistan in 2010 but freed in 2018 at the request of the Trump administration to play a lead role in the talks that led to the US withdrawal, is eyeing the post of president for himself.
Militarycourierjournal.net

US is Third World in Afghanistan

Few Americans are interested in nation-building or running a peace-keeping operation overseas with our troops, but it has become standard practice. It’s bad policy and an economic burden that we cannot afford. We’ve been nursing the situation in Afghanistan for many years after much of the Taliban force was killed or driven underground. So we’ve had plenty of time to make a transition. Last year Donald Trump had plans to be out by May. That would likely have been delayed, but we didn’t get to see.

Comments / 0

Community Policy