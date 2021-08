The Pokemon world contains many great mysteries, but none as confounding as those surrounding Diglett and Dugtrio. The Ground-type Pokemon have been with the series since 1996, as part of the original 150. However, after 25 years, we still have no idea what they look like below the ground! Over the years, many fans and artists have revealed their interpretations, and one has gone viral lately on TikTok. In a video shared by @ThatchCollects, we can see a normal potted plant that has Dugtrio above ground, but when the top is removed, three well-toned looking Diglett can be found below!