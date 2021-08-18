Cancel
Video Games

Kazuma Kiryu Will Actually Be In Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

By Thomas Whitehead
Nintendo Life
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have some members of Team NL that can barely contain their excitement for Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, especially as it continues to add fun unlockable characters like Sonic and Tails. It just got pretty serious, though, as SEGA has confirmed that Kazuma Kiryu, lead protagonist of the mainline Yakuza games, will also feature.

