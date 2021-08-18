Seven London music festivals you can still get tickets for

And just like that, August is almost over. Luckily for us, that doesn’t mean festival season has to be. Plenty of brand new and returning music festivals are taking place this month and next, meaning that you can dance, sing, scream, shout and get grossed out by Portaloos for just a little while longer. Many of the events are already sold out, but thankfully there are still some that you can scoop up tickets for – if you’re quick, that is.