President Joe Biden addressed vaccine skeptics upon the US Food and Drug Administration giving full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine.“If you’re one of the millions of Americans who said that they will not get the shot until it has full and final approval of the FDA, it has now happened,” the president said on Monday. “The moment you’ve been waiting for is here.”The president’s remarks came as the FDA authorized the vaccination for people ages 16, which Mr Biden said was a “key milestone” in the fight against Covid-19.“After a strict process, the FDA has reaffirmed its finding that...