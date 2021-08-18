The Natural History Museum's ice rink is coming back for one final winter season
A staple of London’s winter activities scene will be returning to us from October – but it’ll be your last time to enjoy its icy charms. The ice rink at the Natural History Museum will take up residence at the South Kensington venue for a final season this year before it gets transformed into a new urban garden. That means you have from October 22 to January 16 to cram in as many festive skate sessions as you can.www.timeout.com
