Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

The Natural History Museum's ice rink is coming back for one final winter season

By Rhian Daly
Time Out Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA staple of London’s winter activities scene will be returning to us from October – but it’ll be your last time to enjoy its icy charms. The ice rink at the Natural History Museum will take up residence at the South Kensington venue for a final season this year before it gets transformed into a new urban garden. That means you have from October 22 to January 16 to cram in as many festive skate sessions as you can.

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Rink#Our Planet#Sustainable Design
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
Related
Spartansburg, PATitusville Herald

It’s finally fair season!

Wow—fair season is upon us already! The days are warm and the nights bring a damp chill. If you plan to be at the fair all day, be prepared for a variety of weather and temperatures. Rain boots, shorts, an umbrella, tank top, hoodie, jeans, flip flops, sunscreen, a parka — put it all in the car before you go. Trust me.
Winter, WIChippewa Herald

'A Winter's Tale' coming Sunday to Lake Wissota State Park

Enjoy a wintry story in a summery setting! The Summit Players Theatre is bringing “A Winter’s Tale” to Lake Wissota State Park on Sunday, Aug. 22. Shakespeare’s pastoral fairy tale features a mad king, a long-lost princess, a living statue, true love, song and dance … and a bear?. It’s...
Anniston, ALPosted by
Calhoun County Journal

Excitement and Adventure to be Found at Anniston Natural History Museum’s Dynamic Discoveries

Friday, August 27, 2021 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm Event by Anniston Museum of Natural History Held at the Anniston Museum of Natural History Duration: 1 hr Public Event Dynamic DiscoveriesAMNH Exhibit HallsFridays in August, 1:00pm-2:00pmExplore something new each week this summer at the Anniston Museum of Natural History with Dynamic Discoveries! Every Friday at 1:00pm, Explore Your World […]
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

40 Years Ago, a Woman Famously Survived Being 'Frozen Solid'. Here's The Science

Early one New Year's Eve morning in Minnesota, back in 1980, a man named Wally Nelson stumbled across the body of his friend, lying in the snow just a few meters from his door. Nineteen-year-old Jean Hilliard's car had stalled while returning to her parents' house after a night out. Dressed in little more than a winter coat, mittens, and cowboy boots, she set out into the minus 30 Celsius (minus 22 Fahrenheit) night air to seek her friend's assistance. At some point, she tripped and lost consciousness. For six hours, Hilliard's body lay in the cold, warmth draining away to leave...
AstronomyPosted by
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Check Out the Stunning Photos of Last Night’s Rare Blue Moon

This weekend’s Blue Sturgeon Moon was a brilliant sight to behold, and the best photos from around the Northern Hemisphere showcase exactly why it grips our imaginations so. Sunday, August 22 brought a remarkable, rare Moon. For us North Americans, it’s known as the Blue Sturgeon Moon. Alongside the most beautiful shots of the phenomenon, let’s break down exactly why it’s known by these names.
Rockford, ILPosted by
Q985

One of Rockford’s Fall Favorites Has Finally Revealed 2021 Season Opening Date

When mid-July hits, I often find myself daydreaming about Fall. Is it because Independence Day has passed and I've already eaten my fill of watermelon and hot dogs? Maybe. Is it because by mid-July I am already tired of the heat? Kinda. (I don't like being hot). Honestly, I totally blame my premature Fall daydreaming on one thing...the drive to Country Thunder in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin because I pass The Pumpkin Patch in Caledonia on my way there and back.
Anniston, ALPosted by
Calhoun County Journal

UPDATE – Anniston Natural History Museum, Berman Museum, and LongLeaf Botanicals Gardens Closed Until Further Notice

August 16, 2021 Lee Evancho On Sunday, August 15th the Anniston Natural History Museum and the city of Anniston put out a notice that the Natural History Museum, Berman Museum, and Longleaf Botanical Gardens was closed to the public until further notice to undergo maintenance operations.  The following notice was sent out by Public Information Officer, […]
Museumstodayswomannow.com

Bridging History & Creativity: The Portland Museum’s AHOY program

The Portland neighborhood has a rich Ohio River-related history, and it began even before 1811 when General William Lytle purchased the 3,000 acres of land that officially became the town. It was, as its name implies, the port for vessels of all kinds that came upon the Falls of the Ohio and had to stop. But the area has long been about more than just the river and boats. The Portland Museum, located at 2308 Portland Avenue, has served as the history hub for the area, but a planned family experience called AHOY will increase its visibility and connect people within and beyond Portland proper.
LifestylePosted by
Big Frog 104

Step Inside Magical Ice Castles For Cool Winter Walk Through Coming to Upstate New York

It may still be summer but plans are already underway to bring the must-see Ice Castle phenomenon to New York state for the first time for a cool winter walk-through. Ice Castles have been located in 5 states across the country - until now. The winter attraction that brings thousands of visitors each year is finally coming to New York state. It'll open in January 2022 in Lake George.
Hanford, CAFresno Business Journal

Hanford thinks cool with Winter Wonderland ice skating rink

An artist rendering from the City of Hanford shows what the Winter Wonderland attraction will look like when it goes live in November. Downtown Hanford is lighting up its historic Civic Auditorium for an inaugural Winter Wonderland this holiday season. After a hard 16 months with modified gatherings, Hanford is...
Museumssantacruz.org

Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History: Birding at Neary Lagoon

Let’s get out and about with the Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History! This month we’ll be looking for birds at Neary Lagoon Wildlife Refuge, an oasis for local wildlife in the heart of Santa Cruz. We’ll bring binoculars for each participant and share tips for identifying birds during this one-mile walk.
Food & Drinkscincyweekend.com

Graeter’s Ice Cream Releases Final Bonus Flavor of the Season

Graeter’s Ice Cream is celebrating their sixth and final Bonus Flavor of the season. Each flavor is considered a ‘Limited Time Only’ flavor, and once the flavor is gone from scoop shops and online, the flavor is retired for the year. This year, six new Bonus Flavors will be released in Graeter’s scoop shops and online, with the sixth and last being Dark Chocolate Sorbet. This flavor is an indulgence of dark bittersweet chocolate blended into a smooth and creamy sorbet. Dairy-free and vegan friendly.
Food & Drinksculturemap.com

Museum of Ice Cream

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Museum of Ice Cream will feature 12 reimagined and never-before-seen installations dedicated to the celebration and experience of enjoying ice cream.
Stamford, CTNew Haven Register

In Photos: Hot outside, but coats-and-gloves weather inside the Stamford ice rink

STAMFORD — It might me in the ’90s outside, but inside the Terry Conners Rink it is coats-and-gloves weather. More than 80 kids ages five through 15 participated in an eight-week ice skating and hockey summer camp, which is now in its final week. The camp was available for a half day or full day to children of all skill levels. Children could learn basic ice skating skills and progress to more advanced groups to learn figure skating and hockey.

Comments / 0

Community Policy