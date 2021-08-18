The Natural History Museum's ice rink is coming back for one final winter season

The Portland neighborhood has a rich Ohio River-related history, and it began even before 1811 when General William Lytle purchased the 3,000 acres of land that officially became the town. It was, as its name implies, the port for vessels of all kinds that came upon the Falls of the Ohio and had to stop. But the area has long been about more than just the river and boats. The Portland Museum, located at 2308 Portland Avenue, has served as the history hub for the area, but a planned family experience called AHOY will increase its visibility and connect people within and beyond Portland proper.