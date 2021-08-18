Montgomery Co. health officer Travis Gayles sends resignation email on vacation in France

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7NEWS) — Montgomery County's health department will be under new leadership in its response to COVID by mid-September.

Dr, Travis Gayles, the county's health officer, tendered his resignation by email at about 3 a.m. Wednesday. Gayles is currently vacationing in France, Montgomery County Deputy Health Officer James Bridgers confirmed during a Zoom press conference. It was 9 a.m. in France at the time of Gayles' email. The doctor's resignation will take effect on September 12.

I have enjoyed the opportunity to serve the residents of Montgomery County for the past 4 years, including through the past 18 months related to Covid-19. It has been an honor to work alongside you all and provide health-related guidance across a host of important issues. Thank you for creating a space for science to be heard and embraced, and for advocating for equitable access to improved health outcomes for all of our residents.

County Executive Marc Elrich released a statement responding to Gayles' letter, thanking him for his work through the pandemic.

Throughout this pandemic, Dr. Gayles has been a voice of reassurance and reason that our residents have counted on during the worst public health event in modern American history. I have relied on him because I trusted his decisions would be guided by science, not politics. His calm demeanor and sound leadership have been invaluable and helped Montgomery County become one of the most vaccinated jurisdictions in the nation. Our community has benefitted from his advice and knowledge, and he will truly be missed. I want to thank Dr. Gayles for his unwavering commitment to our County and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

Elrich stated Dr. Raymond Crowel will begin working with the Maryland Department of Health on filling the position.