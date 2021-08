Ma and Pa landlords, also called small landlords, are average middle-class people. Ma and Pa landlords are the largest providers of affordable housing in New Jersey. For those people looking for affordable housing they are most likely to be renting from a landlord that has between one and several rentals. Ma and Pa landlords are not rich, just hard working and they make sure their bills are paid on time, which usually means they have good enough credit to buy a rental property. Rentals are a business, and being a small landlord pretty much is being a business manager.