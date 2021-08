The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out for the public's help in attempting to identify two suspects who are wanted in a recent theft case. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the Shell/Circle K gas station, located on the Interstate 25 Frontage Road just south of Colo. 119, at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday (August 17), following a report of items being stolen from the premises.