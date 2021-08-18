Review: Marcel Walz’ PRETTY BOY (“Vengeance Never Looked So Good!”)

Starring Carly Pope, Chris William Martin, Michael J. Rogers, Terry Chen. by Walter Chaw Carly's mom, Angela (Nathalie Boltt), killed a lot of people once and then fell into a coma, not that Carly (Carly Pope) would know, because Carly stopped talking to Angela years ago--long about the time Angela killed a lot of people. I mean, even if she had tried to talk to Angela, she wouldn't have been able to. Because coma. Technically, she could talk to her, I suppose, and the jury's out as to whether Angela could hear her, but being in a coma, Angela wouldn't be able to respond. Comas are a bitch that way. Anyway, a sketchy beard-o in a suit (not Sharlto Copley, which is this film's first and last surprise) from some tech company called Therapole reaches out to Carly and says, "Hey, what if you could talk to your mother?" And Carly says, "I don't want to talk to my mother." And he says, "She's in a coma." And she says, "Why is she in a coma?" Then she goes to the Therapole headquarters (erected on some kind of haunted burial ground, as her friend Martin (Chris William Martin) discovers while Googling stuff for her), since the news that Angela's in a coma has made Carly want to reach out to her. This is what we call in the business "a really good plot" and "solid writing." Seems Dr. Creepy (Michael J. Rogers, playing Sharlto Copley) has invented a virtual-reality technology that allows people to Dreamscape/Brainstorm themselves onto a holodeck of someone's memories using advanced Bakshi-era rotoscoping technology. It bears mentioning that Martin believes Therapole--not to be confused with Theranos--wants to find a demon to exorcise, the drawing of which resembles one of Giger's aliens. That's because the writer and director of this mess, Neill Blomkamp, didn't get to make an Alien movie like he wanted. It's the world's saddest Easter Egg--which says something, given that there's a Marvel Cinematic Universe.