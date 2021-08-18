Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Review: Marcel Walz’ PRETTY BOY (“Vengeance Never Looked So Good!”)

By Michael Therkelsen
horrorsociety.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a slew of film festival screenings on the horizon, it’s finally time for me to share my review of an upcoming horror flick that I think you all should add to your watch lists. A collaboration between Hollywood Media Bridge, Silent Partners and Acumen Films, Marcel Walz’ PRETTY BOY is everything you could want from a sequel – especially considering that it’s a continuation of BLIND up until the exact moment the previous movie left off. The psychotic madman known as Pretty Boy has abducted the visually-disabled actress and used her to gain access to a party in the Hollywood Hills. Once there, he begins to massacre the guests one by one while making the house into his love nest with Faye. What ensues is bloody as fuck and an absolute baptism in blood (you’ll get this reference later).

www.horrorsociety.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vengeance#Wonder Woman#Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Shudder’s The Boy Behind the Door directors on making a horror movie with your best friend

The Boy Behind the Door is a tense horror movie centred around friendship, and the terrifying experience of child abduction. The movie touches on real-life issues, and is all about creating a heart-racing emotional response for anyone who decides to watch it. The movie is also the second scary flick to come from the writing and directing duo Justin Powell and David Charbonier, two upcoming names in the genre.
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Netflix's Blood Red Sky sparks unexpected reaction from fans

Netflix fans are loving settling down to watch the gripping new movie, Blood Red Sky – and the German film has been sitting comfortably in the top ten picks ever since it landed earlier this week. But it seems that while many have been left terrified by the gory and...
MoviesNo Film School

Watch Hitchcock Explain How He Shot the Shower Scene in 'Psycho'

The master of suspense details his strategy in Psycho. Alfred Hitchcock was one of the first directors who could sell a movie just based on his name alone. Movie studios around the town had all turned down the rights to adapt Psycho because the book was so salacious and disturbing. Hitchcock saw that as a challenge and took it on, revolutionizing the way we watch movies today upon its release.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Review: American Dad “The Sinister Fate!!”

Hayley is forced to come face-to-face with a discouraging vision of her future when she begins to consider how much she and her mother are actually alike. Hayley is determined to prove that she’s her own individual and that her future is anything but set in stone, yet she’s confronted with increasing evidence towards the contrary the more that she prods at the issue. Francine is excited that she and her daughter will inevitably grow closer, but it’s this confidence on the issue that pushes Hayley into the clutches of a new friend who is potentially as dangerous as she is old.
MoviesNME

‘Bleed With Me’ review: vampire-flavoured psycho-thriller kinda sucks

I have a theory that cabin-in-the-woods horror films are sponsored by, for example, the Caravan Club of America, bent on destroying its closest rival in the lucrative US vacation market. Why else would that specific location prove such a fertile cinematic setting for groups of young people to be violated by trees (The Evil Dead), drink poisoned water and fart their guts out (Cabin Fever), be stalked by horror nasties (Cabin In The Woods) or endure a home invasion (The Strangers)? I mean, there’s never been a movie called Caravan Fever, has there?
MoviesComicBook

Evil Dead Rise Director Reveals Evil Dead II Easter Egg on Twitter

The upcoming Evil Dead Rise will chart a new course for the beloved franchise, but there will be a number of connections and references it makes to the adventures that came before it, which includes director Lee Cronin confirming there's a subtle homage specifically to Evil Dead II. Cronin took to Twitter to share a photo from the film's set and a pizza box which read "Henrietta’s Pizzeria," which fans will likely know is a reference to the 1987 sequel in which Bruce Campbell's Ash Williams discovered the ghoulish Henrietta Knowby in the basement of the series' iconic cabin. Evil Dead Rise does not yet have a release date.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

TIFF Highlight: First Look at Horror Satire ‘Mlungu Wam (Good Madam)’ [Images]

The Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness program is already jam-packed with genre films and yet there are even more goodies hiding within the line-up. The film hails from South African auteur Jenna Cato Bass and stars Chumisa Cosa, Nosipho Mtebe, and Kamvalethu Jonas Raziya. Bloody Disgusting is highlighting the...
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Documentary Battles: Electric Boogaloo or The Go-Go Boys? (2014) - Reviewed

By now you’ve probably heard of the two Israeli cousins Menahem Golan and Yoram Globus who became the CEOs of the prolific (and controversial) film production company Cannon Films or The Cannon Group. Whether it be through the series of films themselves including some of the wildest, best (and worst) films of the 1980s, their track record of serving up low-budget sleazy exploitation trash and their history of cutting corners, Golan-Globus have achieved cinematic history as well as infamy with their tenure in the film business.
Movieshorrornews.net

Film Review: The Boy Behind the Door (2020)

In The Boy Behind the Door, a night of unimaginable terror awaits twelve-year-old Bobby (Lonnie Chavis) and his best friend, Kevin (Ezra Dewey), when they are abducted on their way home from school. Managing to escape his confines, Bobby navigates the dark halls, praying his presence goes unnoticed as he avoids his captor at every turn. Even worse is the arrival of another stranger, whose mysterious arrangement with the kidnapper may spell certain doom for Kevin. With no means of calling for help and miles of dark country in every direction, Bobby embarks on a rescue mission, determined to get himself and Kevin out alive… or die trying.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Shudder’s The Boy Behind the Door – Lonnie Chavis on filming his first horror movie

The Boy Behind the Door is a tense horror thriller, that is currently taking the streaming service Shudder by storm. The movie follows two abducted 12-year-old boys Bobby (Lonnie Chavis) and Kevin (Ezra Dewey), trying to escape from a creepy house in the middle of nowhere, while evading a surprising captor. Written and co-directed by David Charbonier and Justin Powell, the film is a tight story, and the first horror movie in Lonnie Chavis’s young career.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Review: JAKOB’S WIFE Is A Role Barbara Crampton Can Sink Her Teeth Into

The general consensus is that when a female actor hits the age of 40, their career is pretty much over – or at the very least they’ll stop getting really juicy material. If anyone has been able to prove that belief wrong, it’s Barbara Crampton. Over the last several years the iconic scream queen has turned-in a series of great performances in a wide variety of roles – and Jakob’s Wife might be her finest yet. It would be easy (and lazy) to label Travis Stevens‘ latest effort as a vampire movie – it’s much more than that. Jakob’s Wife is essentially a relationship drama about a middle-aged couple re-finding (and redefining) their love for each other. It just so happens that the wife in the relationship is dealing with vampirism.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Twelve Minutes Review – Stuck In Hell

Getting stuck in a narrative time loop game is a unique sort of hell. On the one hand, being stuck creates a connection between mechanics, story, and player engagement rarely possible in video games; like your protagonist, you’re trapped, both caught in a never-ending cycle you are unable to break. On the other hand, the experience can be frustrating when you want nothing more than some shred of progress. So goes Twelve Minutes, a fascinating game that unravels its story 12 minutes at a time.
Movies/Film

‘Demonic’ Review: Neill Blomkamp’s Dull Entry Into Horror is Devoid of Scares

Is there anything left to be done with demonic possession on screen? For nearly 50 years, these movies have been chasing after the glory of the granddaddy of them all, The Exorcist. And while not every follow-up flick about demons inhabiting the bodies of innocent victims has been good, some have been pretty darn enjoyable in their own ways. But no matter how good a new demonic possession movie may be, it’s never going to reach the lofty heights of William Friedkin’s classic. Seemingly everything that needs to be said about demonic possession was said in that movie. But that didn’t stop Neill Blomkamp, who makes his horror debut with Demonic, a demonic possession movie that asks, “Wouldn’t it be scary if the possessed person was trapped in a version of The Sims?”
MoviesVulture

Every Question I Had While Watching The Kissing Booth 3

The Kissing Booth Cinematic Universe exists on a surreal version of Planet Earth populated by human beings who stan kissing booths, iPhones that don’t save any messages, high-school students who appear to be in their 30s, and Dance Dance Revolution competitions, and where there’s zero evidence of a global pandemic or climate change. So my relationship to the Kissing Booth Cinematic Universe ahead of the release of The Kissing Booth 3 was comparable to the situation facing a made man trying to leave the Mafia to pursue his dream of screenwriting: Just when I thought I was out, they pulled me back in.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Barbara Crampton on Shudder’s Jakob’s Wife, and older people’s stories in horror

Horror icon Barbara Crampton takes to the blood-soaked screen once again in Jakob’s Wife, a gory monster movie that is currently available on the streaming service Shudder. Directed by Travis Stevens, Crampton plays Anne, a timid wife of a minister who after meeting “The Master”, awakens a new, and deadly side of herself. Full of practical effects, and some gnarly vampiric fun, Jakob’s Wife pays homage to Crampton’s past iconic roles while also pointing towards her future trajectory as an actor and producer.
MoviesFilm Freak Central

Demonic (2021)

Starring Carly Pope, Chris William Martin, Michael J. Rogers, Terry Chen. by Walter Chaw Carly's mom, Angela (Nathalie Boltt), killed a lot of people once and then fell into a coma, not that Carly (Carly Pope) would know, because Carly stopped talking to Angela years ago--long about the time Angela killed a lot of people. I mean, even if she had tried to talk to Angela, she wouldn't have been able to. Because coma. Technically, she could talk to her, I suppose, and the jury's out as to whether Angela could hear her, but being in a coma, Angela wouldn't be able to respond. Comas are a bitch that way. Anyway, a sketchy beard-o in a suit (not Sharlto Copley, which is this film's first and last surprise) from some tech company called Therapole reaches out to Carly and says, "Hey, what if you could talk to your mother?" And Carly says, "I don't want to talk to my mother." And he says, "She's in a coma." And she says, "Why is she in a coma?" Then she goes to the Therapole headquarters (erected on some kind of haunted burial ground, as her friend Martin (Chris William Martin) discovers while Googling stuff for her), since the news that Angela's in a coma has made Carly want to reach out to her. This is what we call in the business "a really good plot" and "solid writing." Seems Dr. Creepy (Michael J. Rogers, playing Sharlto Copley) has invented a virtual-reality technology that allows people to Dreamscape/Brainstorm themselves onto a holodeck of someone's memories using advanced Bakshi-era rotoscoping technology. It bears mentioning that Martin believes Therapole--not to be confused with Theranos--wants to find a demon to exorcise, the drawing of which resembles one of Giger's aliens. That's because the writer and director of this mess, Neill Blomkamp, didn't get to make an Alien movie like he wanted. It's the world's saddest Easter Egg--which says something, given that there's a Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Killer Bee Movie ROYAL JELLY Releases on VOD Tomorrow!

The Fly meets Tremors in this year’s ‘buzziest’ new horror title!. When Aster, a reclusive high school bee enthusiast, is taken under the wing of a mysterious mentor named Tresa, everything Aster loves is shattered. Snatched away to Tresa’s remote, nightmarish apiary, Aster finds herself captive to Tresa’s grotesque plan–being groomed as a diseased hive’s next queen. Aster must find the strength within to exterminate Tresa and her godforsaken brood to survive.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

American Psycho arrives on 4K Steelbook exclusively at Best Buy 10/5

From acclaimed director Mary Harron and staring Christian Bale in his career-making performance as Patrick Bateman, comes the exciting re-release of the unhinged cult-classic AMERICAN PSYCHO. American Psycho arrives October 5th on 4K Ultra HD™ Steelbook from Lionsgate, exclusively at Best Buy. Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) is a Wall Street yuppie, obsessed with success, status, and style, with a stunning fiancée (Reese Witherspoon). He is also a psychotic killer who rapes, murders, and dismembers both strangers and acquaintances without provocation or purpose. Based on the controversial novel, the film offers a sharp satire to the dark side of yuppie culture in the ‘80s, while setting forth a vision that is both terrifying and chilling. Featuring all new artwork from artist Justin Erickson, American Psycho will be available on 4K Ultra HD™ Steelbook at Best Buy for the suggested retail price of $27.99.

Comments / 0

Community Policy