The Next Steps for RJ Barrett’s Progress Will Come in the Postseason

By Nick Scolaro
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RJ Barrett is the most important piece of New York’s future. Here’s how the young star in the making can firmly reach that level. It is (finally) a great time to be a New York Knicks fan again. One of the main reasons for the optimistic outlook and juice surrounding the ‘Bockers is their young stud, R.J. Barrett. The 21-year-old is easily the most talented young piece the Knicks have had in a long time and he has shown improvement, dedication and has embraced being a Knick and all that comes with it.

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Critical analysis of Knicks basketball, covering breaking news and every game along with original features on the team and coverage of affiliate G League's Westchester Knicks and 2K League's Knicks Gaming

