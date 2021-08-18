Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Pitt: Roughly half of students, employees vaccinated

By Jon Moss
Pitt News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePitt officials said Wednesday that roughly half of students and employees have submitted documentation that they are vaccinated against COVID-19. A campuswide email from Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office said 92% of students living in University housing have shown they are vaccinated, though vaccination numbers for those not living in University housing appeared “much lower.” The email added that 55% of faculty members and 56% of staff have submitted vaccination paperwork.

pittnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#University#Upmc#Pitt Community#Cmro#Kff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Experts Warn Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

The Delta variant continues to surge nationwide, and being cautious is still important, whether you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. Delta is far more contagious than the original coronavirus, and even if you've been vaccinated, it's possible to carry and transmit the virus. This can have serious consequences if you live with people who are immunocompromised, or children age 12 or under (who are not eligible for the vaccine). These are the places virus experts warn you shouldn't go, even if they're open. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Springfield, MOSpringfield Business Journal

CoxHealth to require vaccinations for employees

CoxHealth today announced a universal COVID-19 vaccination requirement for its employees. The decision followed this morning’s announcement of full U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Under the change, all CoxHealth employees must have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15, according to...
EducationBoston Globe

Will students get COVID vaccines? Some colleges don’t keep track

The University of Virginia requires its students in Charlottesville to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, and they are complying in overwhelming numbers: More than 90% are now inoculated ahead of the fall term. The University of Idaho strongly recommends vaccination, but it is unknown how many students have followed that...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Teachers Union Wants COVID Vaccine Requirement For All Eligible Students, School Employees In Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Teachers Association said Tuesday that is calling for the state to require COVID vaccinations for eligible students as well as anyone working in schools. The union’s board voted 46-4 Monday night in favor of the mandate, which it says is “vital to the continuation of in-person learning in Massachusetts.” “By taking this step, the MTA continues to play a lead role in advocating for what we all want the most: to be in our classrooms with our students in a safe environment,” MTA President Merrie Najimy said in a statement. “Requiring vaccines for educators and eligible students...
Orange County, FLfox35orlando.com

Roughly 4% of Orange County students opt out of wearing masks

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The first day of school is in the books in Orange County and masks in the classroom are still on everyone's minds. Masks are required for students at Orange County Public Schools, but parents can opt out. There were about 8,200 notes submitted, which accounts for roughly 4% of students in the district.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Georgia Sun

Over half of Georgia employees support mandatory vaccine disclosure

A new survey shows that more than half of Georgia employees think companies should require vaccine disclosures. Although there is no legal obligation to share your vaccination status with everyone who may ask, this information might be required in certain circumstances. In a similar way that schools ask for details about childhood vaccinations, companies might inquire about employees’ vaccine status as a matter of health and safety for other people who work in the workplace.
Pitt County, NCWITN

Pitt County school board mandates masks for students

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Board of Education voted Monday afternoon to require masks inside schools and on buses effective Tuesday. The school board called a special meeting for 2 p.m. at the Kathy Taft Center on Allen Road. The vote was 6-2 in favor of the...
PharmaceuticalsPitt News

Explainer: How to submit your vaccine card to Pitt

Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office released data Wednesday showing that, so far, only about half of students, faculty and staff have submitted documentation proving that they received a COVID-19 vaccine. But officials said it’s likely this rate will increase as more people upload their cards. Students who aren’t vaccinated —...

Comments / 0

Community Policy