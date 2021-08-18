Pitt: Roughly half of students, employees vaccinated
Pitt officials said Wednesday that roughly half of students and employees have submitted documentation that they are vaccinated against COVID-19. A campuswide email from Pitt’s COVID-19 Medical Response Office said 92% of students living in University housing have shown they are vaccinated, though vaccination numbers for those not living in University housing appeared “much lower.” The email added that 55% of faculty members and 56% of staff have submitted vaccination paperwork.pittnews.com
