A&M-Commerce Rodeo Student Named to National Rodeo Honor Roll

Texas A&M University-Commerce Rodeo team member Alyssa Lockhart was named a “Scholar American” by the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. To qualify each year, students must have earned points at an NIRA sanctioned rodeo, been in college for more than one term, earned a 3.5 cumulative grade point average and be nominated by their rodeo coach. Lockhart, a Psychology major from Oelrichs, South Dakota, was one of three Lion rodeo team members to qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo in June, where she finished 24th in Goat Tying and 21st in Barrel Racing.