Boyd Fiscal approves personnel shifts

CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Fiscal Court approved 3-1 Tuesday a $75,000 salary for the county administrator and some internal(ish) hires into the economic development department.

Last month, the commission approved the creation of a county administrator, filling the role with parks and recreations supervisor Justin Pruitt. The position will oversee the day-to-day operations of the county, said Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney.

With the resignation of Economic Development Director T.J. Morrison, Chaney said they are using the money allocated for his salary ($79,567) to pay for Pruitt’s raise. As the parks supervisor, Pruitt’s salary was budgeted for $51,500, per the 2021-22 budget.

“We’re not going in and trying to come up with the money,” Chaney said. “We’re using money that was already allocated.”

Commissioner Keith Watts said Pruitt has excelled in his new position, already addressing little problems that “needed to be done.” Once up to vote, Commissioner Larry Brown was the lone dissenting vote.

In the economic development department, administrative assistant Hunter Boyd was promoted to the department. Videographer Zach Daniels, who is working as a contractor to the county, was hired on as well.

Both men are starting at $50,000. Chaney said Daniels was already retained for $36,000, which would mean a $14,000 increase. The FY 2022 budget shows Boyd’s position budgeted for $33,100 — a $17,000 increase.

After Brown voted against both hires, a Chaney got a jab in on the commissioner.

“I would like to note and put it on the record that the last time you voted against an economic development director, he went on to bring in the largest project Boyd County has seen in 30 years,” Chaney said.

Brown replied, “I have nothing against these men. I’m voting against the starting salary.”

Brown later told The Daily Independent he felt like the job should’ve been advertised internally and externally prior to the selections.

The commissioner had voted against Morrison in January 2019, as well as Daniels’ hiring as a video consultant for $3,000 per month. At the time, Chaney said he was using the cash he saved from not reappointing a deputy judge-executive to pay for those salaries.

Here’s some other action at the Boyd County Fiscal Court:

• Unanimously approved the Sheriff’s Tax Settlements, which came up to about $25 million in collections for the 2020 tax year.

• Unanimously appointed Commissioner Randy Stapleton and Gary Blanton to the KYOVA Policy Board, which deals with infrastructure in the Tri-State. The court also unanimously appointed Michelle Culp to the Northeast Kentucky Community Action Board.

• Unanimously appointed Timothy Woods to the Ambulance Tax Board.

• Unanimously approved accepting to private roads into the county road system, pending the approval of the legal department and the roads department.

• Heard from Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods about the study into raising all deputies’ salaries to $20 per hour. Woods said the county would save about $280,000 compared to taking on a hazardous duty retirement plan.

• Woods also asked commissioners to consider buying new vests for the sheriff’s department, which would amount to a cost of $21,000. He asked if the COVID relief money could go towards it. Chaney said “there’s no price on a life” and Watts moved to vote on the vests. The fiscal court unanimously approved it. The service life of a bulletproof vest is five years — Woods said the department’s vests are at about that age.

