The Knocks drop in for a shimmering remix of Thunder Jackson's “Colors”

We've followed Dublin band milk. and the releases of their past singles. Today, though, we’re featuring their long-awaited EP 2, The EP. Since their first EP that came out last year, the gang has all grown more comfortable with each other in terms of songwriting, which has allowed them to be a little more vulnerable and take more creative risks. Overall, according to band member Morgan Wilson, thinks what makes their music so special and personal is the exciting and modern productions, and he isn’t wrong! A lot of the songs on this EP we’ve already heard, but, together, they all blend like the colors of painting. They’re constantly changing the definition of pop, and you can hear their growth sonically with their centered synth-laden, rock, and symphonic tracks.