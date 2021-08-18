Cancel
The Knocks drop in for a shimmering remix of Thunder Jackson's “Colors”

By Chloe Robinson
earmilk.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust as bars and clubs are starting to re-open, Thunder Jackson is back with a bold new remixed release perfect for any party. “Colors” reimagined by electro talent The Knocks is a tune seeped in nostalgia. Like the original, it possesses a shiny disco vibe, but that is amplified for an even groovier air. The second the fun-filled recreation starts you are instantly feeling good, with the highly infectious original co-written with Pete Lawrie Winfield (Until The Ribbon Breaks, Finneas) and produced in collaboration with Holy Ghost!’s Alex Frankel and mixer Chris Zane (Jack Antonoff, St. Lucia, Passion Pit).

