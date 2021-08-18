Yes, Thanos Actually Did Become a Good Guy in the Comics (For a While, Anyway)

From the day Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters at the start of next month, we should be just three months to the premiere of the next Marvel movie, Eternals. (I say “should” because with Covid, and variants, and the state of movie theaters, one can never be too sure of release dates.) And yet, with just a quarter of a year (maybe) to the film’s release, we’re still almost entirely in the dark about the movie’s premise and antagonists beyond the most basic information provided by reading Eternals comics.