Plymouth County Keeps Puritanism Alive With Bogus Sex Trafficking Stings

From yesterday's decision by Judge Jed Rakoff (S.D.N.Y.) in U.S. v. Pimental:. [O]n August 16, the Court released the defendant subject to the requirement ( among others) that, prior to her release, she receive at least the first coronavirus vaccine shot, to be followed by a second shot within the following month. As this is an unusual condition, a brief explanation is in order. The Bail Reform Act of 1984 requires that a court order the pretrial release of a defendant on bail "subject to the least restrictive further condition, or combination of conditions, that [the court] determines will reasonably assure the appearance of the person as required and the safety of any other person and the community ….." 18 U.S.C. § 3142 (c) (1) (B) (emphasis added). See United States v. Sabhani, 493 F.3d 63, 75 (2d Cir. 2007); see also United States v. Salerno, 481 U.S. 739 (1987) (upholding constitutionality of Bail Reform Act).