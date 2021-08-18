2021 Tesla Model S Owner Says Quality Issues Not Okay On $100K Car

Tesla's Autopilot driver-assist system has been the subject of scrutiny over the past few years. Some users don't fully understand that Autopilot's name is somewhat misleading and that it's not capable of full Level 5 self-driving. It's only rated at Level 2, meaning drivers must keep their hands on the wheel at all times even when the system is engaged. Several accidents have resulted in drivers' failure to do this. However, Autopilot does have the ability to prevent accidents, injuries, and fatalities in the right conditions.