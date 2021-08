Self-isolation for fully vaccinated people who come into contact with a person who tests positive for Covid-19 will end on 16 August, the government has announcedDouble-jabbed people contacted by NHS Test and Trace currently have to self-isolate for 10 days if they come into contact with someone who has the virus.But the government has been keen to alter the rules after vast numbers of people were “pinged” by the app in recent weeks, causing businesses to complain that staff were unable to return to work.Health secretary Sajid Javid has now said if fully vaccinated people are contacted by NHS Test...