Ace Combat 7 - Japan Air Self Defense Force DLC Trailer
A new DLC package, featuring the aircraft skins of the Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF), will be available for Ace Combat 7 on August 31, 2021. The upcoming DLC package will also feature classic background music from past Ace Combat games that will play during multiplayer matches. Watch the trailer for a look at what to expect including the JASDF skins: Komatsu Special Marking 2017, 6SQ 60 Anniversary, and 301SQ F-4 Final Year 2020.www.ign.com
