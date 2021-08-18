Ace Combat 7 - Japan Air Self Defense Force DLC Trailer

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleA new DLC package, featuring the aircraft skins of the Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF), will be available for Ace Combat 7 on August 31, 2021. The upcoming DLC package will also feature classic background music from past Ace Combat games that will play during multiplayer matches. Watch the trailer for a look at what to expect including the JASDF skins: Komatsu Special Marking 2017, 6SQ 60 Anniversary, and 301SQ F-4 Final Year 2020.

